Box office! Jawan was rock steady on Tuesday, have a look at the total collections

MUMBAI: Movie Jawan is grabbing the attention of more and more fans by each passing day. The movie, which has superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role is directed by South mass director Atlee.

The movie has got a big thumbs up from the fans and audience all across the globe. Talking about the collection, it has broken every single record. Talking about collection on 26th September, Tuesday, the movie has collected around 4.40 crores in Hindi and 46 lakhs in other languages. The total collection of the movie is 573 crores in India in) across all languages.

No doubt, by each passing day, the movie is breaking all the records and is now all set to break the lifetime collection of Gadar 2 and Pathaan in Hindi languages. Also, this is the stardom and the craze of superstar Shah Rukh Khan that is speaking in terms of numbers.

