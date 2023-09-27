Box office! Jawan was Rock study on Tuesday, have a look at the total collections

Jawan is continuously winning the hearts of the fans and audience, check out the total collection of the movie till Tuesday
Jawan

MUMBAI: Movie Jawan is grabbing the attention of more and more fans by every passing day, the movie which has super star Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is directed by South mass director Atlee.

The movie has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all across the globe and talking about the collection, it has broken every single record. Talking about your collection on 26th September, Tuesday, the movie has collected around 4.40 crores in Hindi and 46 lakhs in other languages, the total collection of the movie has to 573 crores in India in all languages.

No doubt by every passing the movie is breaking all the records and it is now all set to break the lifetime collection of Gadar 2 and Pathaan in Hindi languages. Also this is the Stardom and the craze of superstar Shahrukh Khan that is speaking in terms of numbers.

What are your views on these numbers and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

