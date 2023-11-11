Box office! Jigarthanda DoubleX wins hearts whereas Aankh Micholi falls flat again, here are the collection of the movie

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 18:18
movie_image: 
Box office

MUMBAI :It was Friday and we have seen few releases entering the race of box office, earlier we have seen movies like 12th fail winning hearts and movie Aankh Micholi falling flat, having said that let us go through the collections of these releases.

Talking about the movie Jigarthanda DoubleX starring Raghava Lawrence and S. J. Suryah in the lead roles is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, we have see few posts and videos where the fans are showering all the love for the movie, the movie has collected 1.61 crores across all languages on day 1, whereas on the other hand movie Japan has collected 2.4 crore.

Movie Aankh Micholi starring Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur is falling flat day by day, the movie has collected less than 10 lakhs and we can say that the movie is out of the race now, the total collection made by the movie is around 2 crores. We can say that the movie has been rejected by the fans all over, movie 12th fail is on the other hand getting a lot of love till today, the movie has collected 1.25 crores on 15th day which was yesterday, taking the total collection to 28.36 crores.

What are your views on the collection of these movies, and which is your favourite movie from the new releases Jigarthanda DoubleX or Japan, do share in the comment section below .

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

About Author

