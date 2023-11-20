Box office! Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan falls little flat whereas Tiger 3 had a decent grip, here are the collection

MUMBAI: Recently we have seen movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan getting good response from the fans all over, the movie that has Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia is getting mixed response from the fans whereas on the other hand Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 has a good grip on second Sunday yesterday, here are the collection of the movie.

Movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan has collected 627 lakhs on its 3rd day yesterday which was a sunday, the movie has got mixed response and we can see it is falling flat at the Indian BO, the total collection made by the movie is 3.12 crore, well this is strict average figure for a movie like Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, whereas on the other hand monster Tiger3 has a good command over the screens on its second Sunday yesterday, this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action thriller has collected 10.25 crore taking the total collection upto 228.97 crores, whereas the movie has collected 348 crores at the international level.

Well, it will be interesting to see how far movie Tiger 3 will go in terms of collection, what are your views on these collections and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

