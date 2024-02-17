Box office! Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay opens with poor numbers, whereas Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is still winning hearts all over

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is still getting decent response on its week 2 whereas new film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is facing rejection on day 1 itself
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 16:45
movie_image: 
Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

MUMBAI : New film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay has hit the big screen yesterday, the movie that has great names like Anupam Kher, Saiee Manjrekar, Paritosh Tripathi, Guru Randhawa, Ila Arun, Atul Srivastava, Paresh Ganatra, Kavita Srivastava is directed by AShik G. Well the movie was getting decent attraction when the trailer was out, and now let see the collection made by the movie.

Movie Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay has been clearly rejected by the fans and showed that ti is not he first choice for the movie goers, the movie has collected only 25 lakhs on day 1 which was yesterday, indeed this movie falls under the category of lowest day 1 collection of all time, well the buzz of the movie was strictly average and we now look forward to see how the movie will perform over the weekend.

On the other hand Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is still winning the hearts all over and the movie is witnessing good response on day 8, the movie has collected 2.85 crores yesterday taking the total collection upto 47.2 crores, also the movie has collected around 85.65 crores at the global level.

Also read -Wow! Can a decent run of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya break the flop steak of Kriti Sanon?

Indeed the movie Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is getting poor response and we see how it will go in the coming time, what are your views on these collections and which is your favourite movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read -Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent weekend, whereas Eagle falls flat, here are the collections of the movie

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay collection box office Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya collection Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 16:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! It is going to be Shahid Kapoor vs Jr NTR on Dussehra 2024
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie titled Devara part 1 has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time ever since the...
Oh No! After Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan’s breakup, Bigg Boss 14th Nishant Singh Malkhani-Nyrra Banerji part ways
MUMBAI :Recently the industry and media were left wondering what went wrong between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia as...
Exclusive! We shot for Butterflies in a span of 10 hours: Arjun Deswal
MUMBAI : Terribly Tiny Tales has rolled out a new series Butterflies which revolves around the life of three friends...
Exclusive! The entire TTT team was great; Arjun Deswal and Ashoor Kaur are very friendly and professional too: Harsh Gandhi on shooting for Butterflies
MUMBAI : Terribly Tiny Tales has rolled out a new series Butterflies which revolves around the life of three friends...
Woaah! Sakshi Malik looks super hot in red in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved and hottest star in B Town is actress Sakshi Malik, with ehr small appearances in...
Really! Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel reacts to break-up rumors with Isha Malviya
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has been one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 16 successful...
Recent Stories
Devara
Must Read! It is going to be Shahid Kapoor vs Jr NTR on Dussehra 2024
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Devara
Must Read! It is going to be Shahid Kapoor vs Jr NTR on Dussehra 2024
Sakshi Malik
Woaah! Sakshi Malik looks super hot in red in this new photoshoot
Gaurav Sarathe
Exclusive! Ghar Set Hai and Summer Camp actor Gaurav Sarathe roped in for movie titled Naya Daur
1
RIP! Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19
Jackky Bhagnani
Must Read! Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet visit Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings be for the big day
Vikas Bangar
Exclusive! Force 2 actor Vikas Bangar roped in for movie Kesari Veer