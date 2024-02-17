Box office! Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay opens with poor numbers, whereas Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is still winning hearts all over

MUMBAI : New film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay has hit the big screen yesterday, the movie that has great names like Anupam Kher, Saiee Manjrekar, Paritosh Tripathi, Guru Randhawa, Ila Arun, Atul Srivastava, Paresh Ganatra, Kavita Srivastava is directed by AShik G. Well the movie was getting decent attraction when the trailer was out, and now let see the collection made by the movie.

Movie Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay has been clearly rejected by the fans and showed that ti is not he first choice for the movie goers, the movie has collected only 25 lakhs on day 1 which was yesterday, indeed this movie falls under the category of lowest day 1 collection of all time, well the buzz of the movie was strictly average and we now look forward to see how the movie will perform over the weekend.

On the other hand Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is still winning the hearts all over and the movie is witnessing good response on day 8, the movie has collected 2.85 crores yesterday taking the total collection upto 47.2 crores, also the movie has collected around 85.65 crores at the global level.

Indeed the movie Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is getting poor response and we see how it will go in the coming time, what are your views on these collections and which is your favourite movie, do share in the comment section below.

