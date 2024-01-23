Box office! Main Atal Hoon Fails the major Monday test whereas Hanuman and others had a decent grip

MUMBAI: Movie Main Atal Hoon has been winning hearts all over the nation, the movie that has Pankaj Tripathi is performing strictly average at the box office, well the movie has fallen flat on Monday which was yesterday, have a look at the collection made by the movie along with the others.

Movie Main Atal Hoon has collected around 70 lakhs on Monday which was yesterday, the movie has collected around 6.52 crores in total across India in all languages, wlel the movie HanuMan on the other hand is getting lot of love from the fans all over, the movie has collected 139 crores in total in all languages across India, also the movie has been breaking records at the global market alsos, the movie has collected around198 crores and all set to touch the mark of 200 crores.

Also read-Box office! Main Atal Hoon opens to decent numbers whereas Guntur Kaaram continuous to win hearts

Well the movie Guntur Kaaram is getting mixed to positive reviews from the fans all over and that change can be seen in the collection also, the movie has collected 119 crores net in India in different languages, also the movie has collected around 168 crores at the global level, also movie Merry Christmas has been clearly rejected by the fans and we see hardly any growth in the collection, the movie has stuck at the point of 17 crores at the pan India level, and it has collected 23 crores at the global level.

Well indeed all these movies are getting decent to great reviews and that can be seen with the collection made by them, what are our views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Interesting! Here's what worked for Main Atal Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi