Box office! Main Atal Hoon opens to decent numbers whereas Guntur Kaaram continuous to win hearts

MUMBAI : Movie Main Atal Hoon has finally hit the big screens, the movie that has versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi is getting a lot of love for its execution nad for the acting performance of the actor, the movie has got a decent buzz before the release and now let see the collection made by the movie.

Movie Main Atal Hoon has collected a strictly average number on day 1, the movie has collected around 1.15 crore on day 1 which was yesterday, it is indeed a strictly average number for the movie, and we can expect slight growth on day 2 and day 3 as the weekend.

On the other hand movie Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu in the leading is in no mood to slow down, the movie has collected 110 crores at the pan India market, whereas it has collected around 156 crores at the international level, on the other hand movie HanuMan is also getting great reviews and the movie has collected 98 crores at pan India market and is all set to cross 100 crore club in India, whereas is has collected 142 crores at the international level.

Movie Merry Christmas has been rejected by the fans all over, unfortunately there are also many nes of movies shows getting replaced by other movies, the movie has collected 15 crore only on its week one across different languages, and the movie has collected around 20 crores at the international market.

