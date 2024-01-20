Box office! Main Atal Hoon opens to decent numbers whereas Guntur Kaaram continuous to win hearts

Movie Main Atal Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi collects strictly average numbers, whereas Guntur Kaaram and Hanuman is in no mood to slow down, here are the collection made these movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 17:34
movie_image: 
Main Atal Hoon

MUMBAI : Movie Main Atal Hoon has finally hit the big screens, the movie that has versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi is getting a lot of love for its execution nad for the acting performance of the actor, the movie has got a decent buzz before the release and now let see the collection made by the movie.

Movie Main Atal Hoon has collected a strictly average number on day 1, the movie has collected around 1.15 crore on day 1 which was yesterday, it is indeed a strictly average number for the movie, and we can expect slight growth on day 2 and day 3 as the weekend.

On the other hand movie Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu in the leading is in no mood to slow down, the movie has collected 110 crores at the pan India market, whereas it has collected around 156 crores at the international level, on the other hand movie HanuMan is also getting great reviews and the movie has collected 98 crores at pan India market and is all set to cross 100 crore club in India, whereas is has collected 142 crores at the international level.

Also read-Main Atal Hoon Review Out! The intensity created with the BGM and Pankaj Tripathi’s performance is what hits the chord right

Movie Merry Christmas has been rejected by the fans all over, unfortunately there are also many nes of movies shows getting replaced by other movies, the movie has collected 15 crore only on its week one across different languages, and the movie has collected around 20 crores at the international market.

Well these are the collections made by the movies which have hit the big screens recently, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favorite movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Main Atal Hoon twitter review! “Pankaj Tripathi's Atal ji is a testament to his unparalleled acting skills” say netizens

 

MAIN ATAL HOON Main Atal Hoonreview Main Atal Hoon collection box office Hanuman Guntur Kaaram Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 17:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Pankaj Tripathi
Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi's Insight on Bollywood's PR and Pap Culture wins the hearts of viewers on the Internet
tbmauj
Must Read! With the trailer earning love from the audience, here's what we can expect from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Shehnaaz
Wow! Shehnaaz Gill joins hands with Varun Sharma for the family entertainer 'Sab First Class’
Deepshikha Nagpal
Must read! Deepshikha Nagpal made a shocking revelation about rejecting roles in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Karan Arjun' and Salman Khan's 'Jaanam Samjha Karo'; Says ‘I immediately said no’
Hrithik Roshan
Finally! Hrithik Roshan's ladylove Saba Azad breaks silence on Criticism faced for their relationship; Here's what she said!
Yamini Bhaskar
Uff! These clicks of actress Yamini Bhaskar will surely make your jaws drop