Box office! Main Atal Hoon sees a little growth, whereas HanuMan is in no mood to stop, here are the collection

From movies Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan, to the new release Main Atal Hoon, here are the collection of these movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 15:28
movie_image: 
Main Atal Hoon

MUMBAI : We see some good times for all the movie lovers, we have seen some great content releasing from past few weeks, earlier we have seen movies like Hanuman, Guntur Kaaram, Ayalaan, Captain Miller and Merry Christmas releasing on the same day, and each movie got its audience accordingly, later we see movie Main Atal Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi is having a decent collection, having said that have a look at the collection made by these movies.

Movie Main Atal Hoon had started on a dcenet note and we see a slight growth in terms of collection, the movie has collected 2.4 crore on a Sunday which was yesterday and the total collection made by the movie is 5.65 in India and iot has collected 4.2 crores globally, indeed the movie has got a thumbs up from the fans all over for the storytelling and the performance of the actor.

Also read-Box office! Main Atal Hoon opens to decent numbers whereas Guntur Kaaram continuous to win hearts

On the other hand movie HanuMan is getting a humongous response from the fans all over and it is continuously breaking all BO records, the movie has collected 130 crore in India across all languages, also the movie has collected 175 crores at the international market. Movie Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu is falling a little flat after giving a huge opening, the movie made 118 crores across India in all languages and it has collected 164 crores at the global level.

Movie Merry Christmas has been rejected by the fans all over, the movie is hardly collecting anything now, the total collection made by the movie is 17 crores net in India and 23 crore at the global market.

Well these are collections made by the movies that have recently hit the big screens, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favorite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Interesting! Here's what worked for Main Atal Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi

 


 

MAIN ATAL HOON Main Atal Hoon review Main Atal Hoon collection hanuman collection Guntur Kaaram box office Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 15:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Ajay Devgn vs Tiger Shroff
Wow! “Once again it is Ajay Devgn vs Tiger Shroff, after Runway 34 and Heropanti 2” netizens on the clash of Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Esha Deol
Must read! Esha Deol’s new post with the caption 'Naya Saal, Naya Rang' amidst divorce speculations with husband Bharat Takhtani takes the internet on storm
Arun Govil
What! Arun Govil recalls getting warned against the portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan; Says ‘I wouldn’t have lived my life’
Kiran Rao
Wow! Trailer of the much awaited Kiran Rao directorial Laapata Ladies to be released on THIS day, deets inside
Ajay Devgn
Whoa! Ajay Devgn to have 5 releases this year with 3 within the span of 50 days in 2024
Akshay Kumar
Must Read! It is going to be Akshay Kumar’s year, here is the reason