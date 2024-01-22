Box office! Main Atal Hoon sees a little growth, whereas HanuMan is in no mood to stop, here are the collection

MUMBAI : We see some good times for all the movie lovers, we have seen some great content releasing from past few weeks, earlier we have seen movies like Hanuman, Guntur Kaaram, Ayalaan, Captain Miller and Merry Christmas releasing on the same day, and each movie got its audience accordingly, later we see movie Main Atal Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi is having a decent collection, having said that have a look at the collection made by these movies.

Movie Main Atal Hoon had started on a dcenet note and we see a slight growth in terms of collection, the movie has collected 2.4 crore on a Sunday which was yesterday and the total collection made by the movie is 5.65 in India and iot has collected 4.2 crores globally, indeed the movie has got a thumbs up from the fans all over for the storytelling and the performance of the actor.

On the other hand movie HanuMan is getting a humongous response from the fans all over and it is continuously breaking all BO records, the movie has collected 130 crore in India across all languages, also the movie has collected 175 crores at the international market. Movie Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu is falling a little flat after giving a huge opening, the movie made 118 crores across India in all languages and it has collected 164 crores at the global level.

Movie Merry Christmas has been rejected by the fans all over, the movie is hardly collecting anything now, the total collection made by the movie is 17 crores net in India and 23 crore at the global market.

