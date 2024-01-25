Box office! Main Atal Hoon shows a decline whereas Hanuman remains solid, here are the collection made by these movies

MUMBAI: We have seen some great movie coming on big screens, it has been a good week for all the movie lovers and we have seen different movies from different has managed to grabbed the attention of the fans at the pan India level, from movies From movie Hanuman and Guntur Kaaram getting lot of love to movie Main Atal Hoon here are the collection made by these movies.

Movie Main Atal Hoon is showing decline in collection, the movie is getting good word or mouth only for the performance of the actor Pankaj Tripathi, the movie has collected around 62 lakhs on day 6 which was yesterday, taking the total collection upto 7.72, the movie has collected around 9.15 crores at the international level.

Whereas movie Hanuman remains to be solid till today in the week 3, the movie has collected 147 crores at the pan India level across different languages ever since it has released, well the movie has collected 215 crores at the global level, also movie Guntur Kaaran starring Mahesh Babu is seeing decline by passing days, the movie has collected 120 crores at he pan India level and the movie collected 170 crores at the global level.

Movie Merry Christmas is clearly not the choice for all the movie goers, the movie has been getting mixed reviews from the fans all over and the movie now stands at 18 crores in total ever since it was released and it has collected 23 crores at the global market.

