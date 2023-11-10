Box office! Mission Raniganj continues its decent run, whereas Thank You for Coming falls flat, here are the collection

MUMBAI: Indeed, this is the best time for a movie buff and a content consumer as we see some great movies getting lots of love from the fans all over. This love can be seen from the collection of the movies like Gadar 2, Jawan and others. The new releases like Thank you for Coming, Mission Raniganj, Fukrey 3 are indeed grabbing the attention of the fans but with a twist.

Talking about the collection of Mission Raniganj, it is very much decent. The movie is getting a decent word of mouth, which is reflecting on the collection of the movie. The movie has collected around 15.6 crore till 10th October, and on the other hand, Thank You For Coming is falling flat all over. The movie has collected around 3.95 crores till yesterday,m. Also, the movie is getting mixed to negative response from the fans all over.

Movie Fukrey 3 has got a thumbs up from the fans all over. The movie has managed to grab footfalls and get a positive word of mouth from the fans. Fukrey 3 has collected 79.25 crores since it was released. On the other hand, talking about the giant movie Jawan, which is still having a decent run at the box office, has collected 626 crore across all languages.

