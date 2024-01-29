Box Office! Movie Fighter finally crosses the mark of 100 crore and is ready for the Monday test

Movie Fighter that has Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role crosses the mark of 100 crore,check out the collection made by the movie at the world wide
Fighter

MUMBAI : Movie Fighter is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience,the movie that has some amazing star cast like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar is getting lot of love from the fans and audience for its amazing storytelling and some new kind of aerial action,the movie is directed by Pathaan, Bang Bang and War director Siddharth Anand,the movie has opened to some positive reviews and numbers, and they managed to grabbed maximum eyeballs and footfalls at the cinema halls, having said that today let us have a look at the collection made by the movie over the weekend

The movie has managed to collect 29 crore on the Sunday which was yesterday, indeed it is one of a decent collection made by any big banner or big budget movie like Fighter, also we were expecting that the movie would touch 35 crore at least on Sunday, looking at the positive feedback and the budget of the movie

Also read-Fighter: Must Read! Akshay Oberoi praises co-star Deepika Padukone “Her commitment to her craft is commendable”

The movie has finally managed to touch 100 crore mark and it has collected around 180 crore at the pan India level across all languages, talking about the world wide collection, the movie has collected around 208 crores.

Indeed the movie has managed to grab decent numbers and we look forward to seeing how the movie will perform today and will it pass the Monday test with distinction, what are your views on the movie and on the collection made by the movie, Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Wow! Fighter's early prediction for Saturday collection, Read on

