Box office! Movie Fighter had a decent weekend, movie is all set to touch 200 crore

Fighter

MUMBAI : Movie Fighter has opened to mixed to positive response from the fans all over, the collection of the movie were quite decent, also many people were shocked to see why the movie is not performing upto mark, movie that is directed by Siddarth Anand has Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar in lead. Having said that, here is the collection of the movie.

Movie Fighter had managed to have a decent collection over the weeknd the movie has collected 12.5 crores on Sunday which was yesterday, well this is a decent collection made by the movie on the second Sunday and the total collection made by the movie is 175.25 crores all across India in different languages, well the movie has collected 277.25 crores at the global level.

Indeed these numbers have put a smile on the faces of all the fans and all the trade analysts as they see the movie doing decently on the second week, well the test of the movie will be seen today on a Monday and we shall know what will be the collection made by the movie in its lifetime.

On the other hand, the movie HanuMan has surpassed its records and the movie has collected 188.53 crores in total in different languages and the total collection made by the movie is 272 crores at the international market.

Indeed it was a treat to watch the movie Hanuman on big screens, meanwhile what are your views on these collections and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

