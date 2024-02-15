Box office! Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows are good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans

MUMBAI: Ever since the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released it is getting some mixed to negative response from the fans all over the globe, the movie that has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the leading role on one side is getting love for the amazing new concept and the fresh chemistry but on the other hand it is getting trolled for its weak execution. It was Valentine's day yesterday and the movie has seen decent growth in the collection, check on the collection.

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has collected around 6. 75 crore on the 6 which was yesterday, indeed the movie was the good choice for the audience as it was Valentine's Day and we can see slight growth in the collection of the movie which has taken the total collection of 41. 35 crore net in India, the movie has collected around 73 crore at the global level.

Talking about the movie Lal Salaam the movie has total collected around 14 crore till today ever since it was released indeed the movie is literally struggling at the box office and it is getting rejected by the fans all over, the movie has collected around 23 crores are the global level, on the other hand movie Eagle that has Ravi Teja in the leading role is getting strictly average collections the total collection made by the movie is 20 crore at the Pan India level and the movie has collected 25 crore at the global level.

