Box office! Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows are good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans

It was the Valentine's day yesterday and we have seen slight in the collection of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, whereas other two movies are getting rejected by the fans
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 15:42
movie_image: 
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

MUMBAI: Ever since the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released it is getting some mixed to negative response from the fans all over the globe, the movie that has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the leading role on one side is getting love for the amazing new concept and the fresh chemistry but on the other hand it is getting trolled for its weak execution. It was Valentine's day yesterday and the movie has seen decent growth in the collection, check on the collection.

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has collected around 6. 75 crore on the 6 which was yesterday, indeed the movie was the good choice for the audience as it was Valentine's Day and we can see slight growth in the collection of the movie which has taken the total collection of 41. 35 crore net in India, the movie has collected around 73 crore at the global level.

Also read Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent weekend, whereas Eagle falls flat, here are the collections of the movie

Talking about the movie Lal Salaam the movie has total collected around 14 crore till today ever since it was released indeed the movie is literally struggling at the box office and it is getting rejected by the fans all over, the movie has collected around 23 crores are the global level, on the other hand movie Eagle that has Ravi Teja in the leading role is getting strictly average collections the total collection made by the movie is 20 crore at the Pan India level and the movie has collected 25 crore at the global level.

What are your views on these collections and which is your favorite movie,do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Wow! Can a decent run of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya break the flop steak of Kriti Sanon?

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya collection box office Lal Salaam EAGLE MOVIE Ravi Teja Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 15:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Lol! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shows how her husband makes a heart, and it is hilarious
MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most well known faces of the Television industry. She is loved for her role as...
Box office! Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows are good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans
MUMBAI: Ever since the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released it is getting some mixed to negative...
Vanshaj: Chance! DJ gets an opportunity to uncover the truth
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Surprising! Bijli's memory comes back
MUMBAI: The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Chirag discovers the truth
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: OMG! Vivaan falls in love with Sakhi
MUMBAI: An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up to...
Recent Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows are good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Esha Deol
Must Read! Hema Malini’s family wants media to stop hounding them for a scoop and respect Esha Deol’s privacy
Meenakshi Chugh
BREAKING NEWS: Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags two new films – Tailor Murder Story and Kesariveer!
Khushalii Kumar and Shantanu Maheshwari
Whoa! Khushalii Kumar and Shantanu Maheshwari to come together in an upcoming psychological thriller titled 'Crossfire'
Emraan Hashmi
Amazing! Emraan Hashmi drops an official announcement, becomes a part of G2 starring Adivi Sesh
Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Wow! Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s new upcoming movie titled ‘Naadaniyan’?
Yodha
Wow! Yodha poster launched at 13000 feet above in the sky, here is when the teaser will be out