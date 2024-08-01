Box office prediction! Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to touch this mark as per the current pre release buzz

MUMBAI: Movie Merry Christmas has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the first look and the posters were out, the movie that has Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead is directed by Sriram Raghavan who is known for delivering some great thrillers in Indian cinema, the trailer of the movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over and we can see all the elements of Sriram Raghavan movie is the trailer itself.

Well the trailer has set the tone right for the movie and it is difficult to guess what the movie will be about as it is the thrilling part, the fans are waiting for the release of the movie but before that let us measure the pre release buzz and the prediction for day 1.

As per the current scenario the buzz of the movie is strictly decent, there are separate audience who are waiting for this genre and the movie as we know Sriram Raghavan has different class and fans, if we predict the day 1 we can say it can collect 1 – 2 crore on day 1 itself which will be decent for a movie like this of a average scale, talking about the weekend it should cross the mark of 6 crores in 3 days.

Well this is just a prediction but it will be surprising if the movie does well and more than these numbers, also another point is, the movie is not getting a solo release there are a handful of movies releasing on the same day so the buzz and screens will be divided.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Kewal Garg movie Merry Christmas is scheduled to release in theatres on 12 January 2024.

