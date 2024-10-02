Box office Prediction! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows 60% growth on Saturday, day 2 collection can be around this much

Looking at the early trade, movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya can show 60% growth on day 2 which is today. Here are the predictions.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 19:39
movie_image: 
Kriti

MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has finally hit the big screens. The movie that has Shahid Kapoor along with Kriti Sanon is getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over and from the critic. The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, and they were waiting to see the fresh new chemistry of these two actors.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has opened to decent numbers on  day 1. The movie has collected around 6.7 crores on day 1 yesterday and collected around 11 crores at the international market. Indeed, these are the decent numbers and we see a good growth on day 2 which is Saturday. Well, early reports says that the Saturday is going to be good for the movie. The trade analyst says, the movie will show jump of 60% on day 2 which is today. We can expect the day 2 collection of the movie to touch around 12 crores.

Also read - Openings! With the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya coming close, here are 5 Shahid Kapoor movies with highest openings

Also, if this is the scenario the sunday will be better and we can see a good weekend for the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Indeed, it is an important film for both Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as they both need a hit now.

What are your views on the movie and how did you like the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also has Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Arjun Panchal and it is directed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Laxman Utekar, Dinesh Vijan under the banner Production Maddock Films.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Interesting! Is the audience ready for a movie like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after shows like THESE? Read to know more

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Shahid Kapoor Kriti Sanon new movie box office Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 19:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! "Screen time is not important for me" Sikandar Kher
MUMBAI: Actor Sikandar Kher has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his movies and series, the...
Exclusive! "It was the fabulous script and Cliffhanger at the end of every episode are the highpoints of the series" Ashmit Patel on his series 'State v/s Ahuja'
MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting contribution actor Ashmit Patel has been grabbing the attention of the...
Amazing! Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala set to REUNITE after a decade since 'Kick' for the upcoming film; Here’s details!
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is still enjoying the triumph of his most recent film, Tiger 3. The actor and director, who...
Countdown to Love: Anurag Dobhal's "Rangreza" Teaser Sparks Excitement Among Fans
MUMBAI: Anurag Dobhal, the multifaceted artist known for his dynamic presence in the entertainment industry, has set...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Surprising Twist! Angad and Sahiba need to live together for 180 days to get divorced
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Footsteps! Savi turns Sai 2.0 by exiting Bhosale's house secretly reminding Sai
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Sikandar
Exclusive! "Screen time is not important for me" Sikandar Kher
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sikandar
Exclusive! "Screen time is not important for me" Sikandar Kher
Salman
Amazing! Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala set to REUNITE after a decade since 'Kick' for the upcoming film; Here’s details!
Madhuri
Aww! Madhuri Dixit sends sweet birthday wishes to her ‘Amazing Husband’ Shriram Nene, check out her video montage
Jackky
Wow! Jackky Bhagnani's Mumbai house lits up ahead of marriage, hee is the video
Mithun
Must read! Mithun Chakraborty health update, actor to get discharge soon, here is the video from hospital
Malaika
Trolled! "Why is she walking like Malaika Arora", netizens troll actress Sara Ali Khan on her walk in the new video