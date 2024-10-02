Box office Prediction! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows 60% growth on Saturday, day 2 collection can be around this much

MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has finally hit the big screens. The movie that has Shahid Kapoor along with Kriti Sanon is getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over and from the critic. The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, and they were waiting to see the fresh new chemistry of these two actors.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has opened to decent numbers on day 1. The movie has collected around 6.7 crores on day 1 yesterday and collected around 11 crores at the international market. Indeed, these are the decent numbers and we see a good growth on day 2 which is Saturday. Well, early reports says that the Saturday is going to be good for the movie. The trade analyst says, the movie will show jump of 60% on day 2 which is today. We can expect the day 2 collection of the movie to touch around 12 crores.

Also, if this is the scenario the sunday will be better and we can see a good weekend for the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Indeed, it is an important film for both Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as they both need a hit now.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also has Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Arjun Panchal and it is directed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Laxman Utekar, Dinesh Vijan under the banner Production Maddock Films.

