Box office! Salaar is all set to cross 400 crores mark whereas Dunki continues with its slow journey

From Salaar Starring Prabhas getting great response to Dunki starring super star Shahrukh Khan getting mixed reviews, here are the collection made by these movies
Salaar

MUMBAI: Movies Salaar and Dunki is getting some great reviews from the fans and audience all over, Salaar Starring Prabhas has got a big Thumbs Up from the audience and getting loved forr it's commercial angel, whereas Dunki starring super star Shahrukh Khan has got mixed reviews and was loved for its content and some great performances.

Talking about the collection made by the movie Salaar it is breaking all BO records, the movie is rewriting the defination of blockbuster, the movie has made 395 crores till today in India across all languages, the movie is all set to cross the mark 400 crores at pan India level, the movie has collected 597 crores at the international level.

Talking about movie Dunki starring super star Shahrukh Khan, the movie has collected 218 crores at pan India level til today, the movie has collected 425 crores at the international level, well the movie is collecting number at an average speed and the movie is all set to surpass the total lifetime collection of movie Chennai Express. 

Movie Animal has been the talk of the town the movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all over, Animal has collected 550 crores in India across all languages, whereas it has collected around 900 crores at the international level.

Indeed these numbers are the proof that it is a good time for all the movie goers, what  are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

