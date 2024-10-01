Box office! Salaar continues to rewrite the definition of success whereas Dunki is struggling for collections

From Animal breaking all records and Salaar defining success all over again to Dunki struggling for collection, check out the collections made by these movies
Salaar

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some great movie has released on the big screen and recently we have seen the movie Dunki and Salaar grabbing the attention of the fans and having a great share of runs in spite of facing a strong clash with each other.

Talking about the collection made by these movies, the movie Dunki has collected around 219 crores till today ever since the movie was released in different languages across India, this is the net collection in India and talking about the international collection the movie has collected around 430 crores.

Movie Salaar starring Prabhas is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience, the movie is getting love for its unique world and some great action sequences, the movie has collected 398 crores at the Pan India level across all languages, talking about the international collection the movie has collected 600 crore.

Another movie which is making business till today is Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role, the movie is continuously having some decent run at the box office of India, the total collection Bay made by the movie till today is 551 crores, the movie is indeed rewriting the definition of blockbuster and success all over again, the total collection made by the movie at the global level is around 900 crores.

What are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

