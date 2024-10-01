Box office! Salaar continuous to rewrite the definition of success whereas Dunki is struggling for collection

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can seen some great movie has released on big screen and recently we have seen movie Dunki and Salaar grabbing the attention of the fans and having a great share of run inspite of facing a strong clash with each other.

Talking about the collection made by these movies, the movie Dunki has collected around 219 crores till today ever since the movie was released in different languages across India, this is the net collection in India and talking about the international collection the movie has collected around 430 crores.

Movie Salaar starring Prabhas is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience, the movie is getting love for its unique world and some great action sequences, the movie has collected 398 crores at the Pan India level across all language, talking about the international collection the movie has collected 600 crore.

Another movie which is making business till today is Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role, the movie is continuously having some decent run at the box office of India, the total collection Bay made by the movie till today is 551 crores, the movie is indeed rewriting the definition of blockbuster and success all over again, the total collection made by the movie at the global level is around 900 crores.

