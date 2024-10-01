Box office! Salaar continuous to rewrite the definition of success whereas Dunki is struggling for collection

From Animal breaking all records and Salaar defining success all over again to Dunki struggling for collection, check out the collections made by these movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 17:45
movie_image: 
Salaar

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can seen some great movie has released on big screen and recently we have seen movie Dunki and Salaar grabbing the attention of the fans and having a great share of run inspite of facing a strong clash with each other.

Talking about the collection made by these movies, the movie Dunki has collected around 219 crores till today ever since the movie was released in different languages across India, this is the net collection in India and talking about the international collection the movie has collected around 430 crores.

Movie Salaar starring Prabhas is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience, the movie is getting love for its unique world and some great action sequences, the movie has collected 398 crores at the Pan India level across all language, talking about the international collection the movie has collected 600 crore.

Also read- Must Read! Prithviraj Sukumaran Spills on Salaar: A Game of Thrones Scale Drama!

Another movie which is making business till today is Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role, the movie is continuously having some decent run at the box office of India, the total collection Bay made by the movie till today is 551 crores, the movie is indeed rewriting the definition of blockbuster and success all over again, the total collection made by the movie at the global level is around 900 crores.

What are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Must read! Why Salaar should not be underestimated not even in North and is a strong competition to Dunki

 

Dunki Dunki collection Salaar Salaar collection box office Bollywood collection Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 17:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
The Timeless Tale of Lord Ram Unfolds in Sony Entertainment's Epic Saga ‘Shrimad Ramayan’
MUMBAI : This week, Sony Entertainment Television's epic saga ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ will see Lord Ram (Sujay Reu), the...
Must Read! Here is what we can expect from the movie Merry Christmas
MUMBAI : Movie Christmas has been grabbing the attention of the fans and the talk of the town since the movie was...
RIP! X-Men actor Adan Canto passes away at 42
MUMBAI: Well known Mexican-American actor Adan Canto who transitioned from a singer to an influential personality in...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui at loggerhead as the actress says “I will expose you fully the thing that you did with my outside I will tell everyone in the house”
MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan is a known influencer on social media and these days she is grabbing  the headlines as she has...
Box office! Salaar continuous to rewrite the definition of success whereas Dunki is struggling for collection
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can seen some great movie has released on big screen and recently we...
Wow: Aishwarya Sharma looks like a complete BOSS BABE as she poses in a checkered crop top, pants and a smart blazer suit!
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most loved celebrities in the industry. She gained massive fame with her stint...
Recent Stories
Merry Christmas
Must Read! Here is what we can expect from the movie Merry Christmas
Latest Video
Related Stories
Merry Christmas
Must Read! Here is what we can expect from the movie Merry Christmas
Rajesh Kumar
Congrats: Rajesh Kumar ecstatic on being a part of Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon starrer film tilted Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya!
Saiee Manjrekar
Kya Baat Hai! Saiee Manjrekar seen with rumored BF Subhan Nadiadwala in the city, watch video
Shahid Kapoor
Must Read! “Itna Lamba title” netizens react to the title of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer
Hrithik
Lavish! Hrithik Roshan's luxurious Abode with a nautical theme and a breathtaking sea view; Check out PICs here!
Hrithik Roshan
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Hot! As the Fighter actor turns 50, check out some of his hottest looks