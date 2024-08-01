Box office! Salaar holds a solid grip whereas Dunki is decent on its run, here are the collection of these movies

MUMBAI : It was a great week for all the movie lovers, we have seen the fans having great time when it comes to consuming some great content in theatres, we have seen the clash recently between the movies Dunki and Salaar, and we have seen Dunki getting some mixed reviews from the fans, audiences and critics whereas we have seen movie Salaar getting blockbuster reviews and response from the fans.

Talking about the collection, Dunki has collected 4.54 crores on its 18th day which was yesterday and the total collection made by the movie was 216.86 crores net in India, also the total collection made by the movie at the international level is around 420 crores. Indeed the movie is little slow in terms of collection as compared to Jawan and Pathaan but the magic of the movie is spreading slowly by every passing day.

On other hand movie Salaar starring rebel star Prabhas has got a big thumbs up from the fans all over, the movie has all the commercial elements and winning hearts all over, well the movie has collected around 6 crores till yesterday across all languages, taking the total collection upto 2393 crores , the movie will touch the mark of 400 crores soon, also the global collection made by the movie Salaar is around 590 crores.

Indeed the movie has won several hearts and after a long time we have seen a Prabhas movie getting good reviews from the fans, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favorite movie do share in the comment section below.

