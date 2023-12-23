Box office! Salaar takes a grand opening beating Dunki Inspite of facing clash, here are the collection of both movies

MUMBAI : Movie Dunki starring super star Shahrukh Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans, because it was the first collaboration with the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, well the movie has been the subject of conversation also because itcwas a third movie coming from the super star in this year, so the hopes were sky high.

On the other hand Salaar Starring Prabhas and directed by Prashant Neel had created a super strong buzz ever since it was in the making, movie Dunki released on 21st December and Salaar released on 22nd December. Well the collection of these movie will surely shock you.

Movie Dunki had collected 29 crores on day 1 which was Thursday and the movie has collected 20.5 crores on its day 2 which was yesterday. The total collection made by the movie is 49 crores in India and the movie has collected 57 crore at the international level.

On the other hand movie Salar has taken a grand opening the movie has collected around 95 crore at the fan India level across all languages on day on which was yesterday in it is much bigger than the opening of the movie donkey and the movie has open along with the flash with the movie Dumpty.

