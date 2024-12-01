Box office! Salaar touches 400 crores net in India whereas Dunki registers its final numbers

From movie Salar continuously winning hearts to movie Dunki registering decent numbers here are the collection of these movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 14:47
movie_image: 
Dunki

MUMBAI: Ever since the movie Saalar and Dunki were released, it was like a festival for all the fans of both the superstars,  both of the movies have got good reviews from the fans all over and the critics, but also got mixed reviews from the critics, all eyes were on the box office collection of these movies and now let see what are the final numbers collected by these movies.

Movie Salaar starring Prabhas has registered good numbers at the pan India level ever since it was released, the movie has finally crossed the mark of 400 crores at the pan India level across all languages, the movie has collected 401.74 crores till today across India net, the movie has collected 606 crorex at the international level.

Also read- Dunki: Must Read! “This is way beyond my capacity…” Vishnu Kaushal on his debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the Raj Kumar Hirani directorial

Well, movie Dunki starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan has got mixed reviews all over, the movie is having slow and decent run at the box office, the movie has collected 221 crores all over the country net ever since it was released, the movie has collected 434 crores at the global level.

Indeed these numbers are proof that this phase is the good phase for Indian cinema and for all the movie lovers and now we look forward to seeing what the new releases from today (12th January) will have to offer and we can say it the last numbers collected by Salaar and Dunki.

What are your views on these numbers and which movie you loved, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Must read! Here is what went wrong with movie Dunki

Dunki Dunki collection Salaar Salaar collection box office Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 14:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vijay to Unearth Dark Secrets, Aiding Vandana Against Kuldeep
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode, the narrative unfolds with Vaani, still grappling with memory loss due to Kuldeep's...
Spoiler Alert! Jhanak: Jhanak's Sacrifice for Anirudh's Reputation Takes Center Stage
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode of Jhanak on Star Plus, the storyline takes an intriguing turn as Tejas manages to...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Surekha's Nightmarish Reality - Savi Becomes Bahu
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, Surekha is growing impatient and is keen on bringing Ishaan back home without any...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhira advises Armaan to marry Ruhi
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Sonia Pammi Unleash Plot to Oust TRIDEVI from the House
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, tensions escalate within the household as Sonia and Pammi find themselves increasingly...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manish's Emotional Recollection of ParPota Abhir
MUMBAI: The serial unfolds with Manish expressing immense joy over having Ruhi as his grandchild, cherishing the...
Recent Stories
Ustad Rashid Khan
Respectful! Ustad Rashid Khan honored with state tributes as he is laid to rest in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ustad Rashid Khan
Respectful! Ustad Rashid Khan honored with state tributes as he is laid to rest in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh
Medha Shankr
Woah! Medha Shankr fame of '12th Fail' experiences a 238% surge in Instagram followers; Have look at a lesser-known facts about the actress
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
OMG! The trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be released on this date?
Riteish
Raid 2: Whoa! Riteish Deshmukh to play Negative lead in the Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer
Nora Fatehi
Trolled! “looking so akward” neitzes trolls actress Nora Fatehi for this new video
Shahid Kapoor
Song Out! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are here with their amazing dance moves in this new song from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya