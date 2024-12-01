Box office! Salaar touches 400 crores net in India whereas Dunki registers its final numbers

MUMBAI: Ever since the movie Saalar and Dunki were released, it was like a festival for all the fans of both the superstars, both of the movies have got good reviews from the fans all over and the critics, but also got mixed reviews from the critics, all eyes were on the box office collection of these movies and now let see what are the final numbers collected by these movies.

Movie Salaar starring Prabhas has registered good numbers at the pan India level ever since it was released, the movie has finally crossed the mark of 400 crores at the pan India level across all languages, the movie has collected 401.74 crores till today across India net, the movie has collected 606 crorex at the international level.

Well, movie Dunki starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan has got mixed reviews all over, the movie is having slow and decent run at the box office, the movie has collected 221 crores all over the country net ever since it was released, the movie has collected 434 crores at the global level.

Indeed these numbers are proof that this phase is the good phase for Indian cinema and for all the movie lovers and now we look forward to seeing what the new releases from today (12th January) will have to offer and we can say it the last numbers collected by Salaar and Dunki.

