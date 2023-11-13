Box office! Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 fails to touch 50 crore make, whereas Aankh Micholi is out of the race, here are the collection of these movies

From Tiger 3 getting decent opening to Aankh Micholi falling flat again here are the collection of these movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 16:55
movie_image: 
Box office

MUMBAI: It was a Diwali week and still we can see the festive season is on, movie Tiger 3 has hit the big screen the movie that has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif along with Emraan Hashmi is indeed one of the biggest releases of the year, the movie is getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over and now let us have a look at the collection of the movie along with the previous releases.

Movie Tiger 3 has failed to touch the mark of 50 crore on its opening day , well it was a benchmark set by another spy universe action thriller Pathaan so the fans were expecting the movie should open close to it but unfortunately the movie has collected 44 crore, which is very average and decent for a movie like Tiger 3 and which was release on a great scale. The movie is getting mixed to negative reviews from the critics all over as they were not satisfied with the movie.

ALSO READ-Whoa! Mrunal Thakur seen holding hands with Badshah at a Diwali party, are the two dating?

On the other hand movie Aankh Micholi that has Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Abhimanyu Dasani, Mrunal Thakur, Darshan Jariwala, is falling flat all over and we won't be wrong in saying that the movie is out of the race now and it is not the choice of the movie goears. The movie has collected 2 crore in total, whereas movie Jigarthanda DoubleX is winning more and more hearts, the movie has collected 7 crore all across languages taking total collection upto around 14 crore.

Indeed the movie Jigarthanda DoubleX is getting love for its storytelling and massy content, on the other hand we look forward to see how the movie Tiger 3 will perform at the box office in the coming time. What are your views on this collection figures and how did you like the movie Tiger 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Shocking! Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife Nawaz Modi, after the latter is barred from attending his Diwali party, watch viral video

 

JIGARTHANDA DOUBLEX JIGARTHANDA DOUBLEX TIGER 3 TIGER 3 COLLECTION Salman Khan Katrina Kaif YRF Spy universe Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 16:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Akshay Kumar’s heartfelt celebration with our Jawans makes this a Diwali to remember
MUMBAI : This Diwali, 'Jai Jawan' featured Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, dedicated to honoring the courage and valour...
Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla! When Juhi Chawla won the National costume round at Miss Universe, watch viral video
MUMBAI : Juhi Chawla was the top actress in the 90’s with films like Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, Yes Boss, Darr, among...
Wow! Here is how Mirzapur actress Harshita Gaur spend her Diwali, she gives some major friendship goals
MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have on ott space is actress Harshita Gaur, with her...
Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and the TRPs are good and it’s among the top five shows when it comes to the BARC rating. Ankita and Vicky are two couples who have been locked in the house and who are playing the game well. Both have b
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and the TRPs are good and it’s among the top five shows when...
What! Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers inside theatres during the screening of Tiger 3, audience run to take cover
MUMBAI : Movie lovers, who went to watch Tiger 3 on Sunday, were in for a shock as a group of people burst firecrackers...
Shivangi Verma on body shaming: No one asked for your opinion!
MUMBAI: Actress Shivangi Verma who has been part of shows like Choti Sarrdaarni, Reporters and Bhootu, says that she...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar’s heartfelt celebration with our Jawans makes this a Diwali to remember
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar’s heartfelt celebration with our Jawans makes this a Diwali to remember
Juhi Chawla
Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla! When Juhi Chawla won the National costume round at Miss Universe, watch viral video
TIGER 3
What! Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers inside theatres during the screening of Tiger 3, audience run to take cover
Parineeti Chopra
Wow! This is how Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her Diwali with hubby Raghav Chadha, check it out
RANI MUKERJI
OMG! Rani Mukerji helps an injured photographer by sending her car to get him medical assistance
Mrunal Thakur, Badshah
Whoa! Mrunal Thakur seen holding hands with Badshah at a Diwali party, are the two dating?