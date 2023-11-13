Box office! Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 fails to touch 50 crore make, whereas Aankh Micholi is out of the race, here are the collection of these movies

MUMBAI: It was a Diwali week and still we can see the festive season is on, movie Tiger 3 has hit the big screen the movie that has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif along with Emraan Hashmi is indeed one of the biggest releases of the year, the movie is getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over and now let us have a look at the collection of the movie along with the previous releases.

Movie Tiger 3 has failed to touch the mark of 50 crore on its opening day , well it was a benchmark set by another spy universe action thriller Pathaan so the fans were expecting the movie should open close to it but unfortunately the movie has collected 44 crore, which is very average and decent for a movie like Tiger 3 and which was release on a great scale. The movie is getting mixed to negative reviews from the critics all over as they were not satisfied with the movie.

ALSO READ-Whoa! Mrunal Thakur seen holding hands with Badshah at a Diwali party, are the two dating?

On the other hand movie Aankh Micholi that has Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Abhimanyu Dasani, Mrunal Thakur, Darshan Jariwala, is falling flat all over and we won't be wrong in saying that the movie is out of the race now and it is not the choice of the movie goears. The movie has collected 2 crore in total, whereas movie Jigarthanda DoubleX is winning more and more hearts, the movie has collected 7 crore all across languages taking total collection upto around 14 crore.

Indeed the movie Jigarthanda DoubleX is getting love for its storytelling and massy content, on the other hand we look forward to see how the movie Tiger 3 will perform at the box office in the coming time. What are your views on this collection figures and how did you like the movie Tiger 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Shocking! Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife Nawaz Modi, after the latter is barred from attending his Diwali party, watch viral video