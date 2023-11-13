Box office! Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 fails to touch 50 crore mark, whereas Aankh Micholi is out of the race, here is the collection of these movies

From Tiger 3 getting a decent opening to Aankh Micholi falling flat again here is the collection of these movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 16:55
movie_image: 
Box office

MUMBAI:It was a Diwali week and still, we can see the festive season is on, The movie Tiger 3 has hit the big screen the movie that has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif along with Emraan Hashmi is indeed one of the biggest releases of the year, the movie is getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over and now let us have a look at the collection of the movie along with the previous releases. 

Movie Tiger 3 failed to touch the mark of 50 crore on its opening day, well it was a benchmark set by another spy universe action thriller Pathaan so the fans were expecting the movie should open close to it but unfortunately, the movie has collected 44 crore, which is very average and decent for a movie like Tiger 3 and which was release on a great scale. The movie is getting mixed to negative reviews from critics all over as they were not satisfied with the movie. 

ALSO READ-Whoa! Mrunal Thakur seen holding hands with Badshah at a Diwali party, are the two dating?

On the other hand movie Aankh Micholi that has Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Abhimanyu Dasani, Mrunal Thakur, Darshan Jariwala, is falling flat all over and we won't be wrong in saying that the movie is out of the race now and it is not the choice of the movie goears. The movie has collected 2 crore in total, whereas movie Jigarthanda DoubleX is winning more and more hearts, the movie has collected 7 crore all across languages taking total collection upto around 14 crore.

Indeed the movie Jigarthanda DoubleX is getting love for its storytelling and massy content, on the other hand we look forward to see how the movie Tiger 3 will perform at the box office in the coming time. What are your views on this collection figures and how did you like the movie Tiger 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Shocking! Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife Nawaz Modi, after the latter is barred from attending his Diwali party, watch viral video

 

JIGARTHANDA DOUBLEX JIGARTHANDA DOUBLEX TIGER 3 TIGER 3 COLLECTION Salman Khan Katrina Kaif YRF Spy universe Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 16:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: OMG! Choti Anu's death leads to Anupama and Anuj’s separation?
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Riddhi Kumar roped in Reema Kagti’s upcoming movie Superman of Malegaon
MUMBAI: With a smooth flow of fresh content for entertainment, people have really opened up to news concepts and...
Must-Read! After AbhiRa and KaiRa, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai finds a new couple in MaaHira aka Armaan And Abhira! Check out Fans' reactions here!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a top-tier show, and the plot is getting juicier by the day. They've thrown in...
Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi takes objection on press referring to Vivek Dhaiya as her husband says “He has such a beautiful name, why would you call him Divyanka’s husband? He has an identity”
MUMBAI : Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. It is because of the fans that they are...
Wow! Kaala Paani renewed for season 2, reveals makers and streaming partner, Netflix
MUMBAI : If you loved watching the survival drama series 'Kaala Paani', then there's good news for you. Streaming...
MasterChef India Season 8 : Wow! Ex contestants of previous season to join the Season 8 contestants for a special task
MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as...
Recent Stories
Riddhi
Exclusive! Riddhi Kumar roped in Reema Kagti’s upcoming movie Superman of Malegaon
Latest Video
Related Stories
Riddhi
Exclusive! Riddhi Kumar roped in Reema Kagti’s upcoming movie Superman of Malegaon
Giorgia Andriani
Trolled! Actress Giorgia Andriani is getting brutally Trolled for her Diwali outfit in this video, netizens are addressing her as absolutely cheap
Arpita Khan
Celebration! Check out these couples who entered Arpita Khan’s Diwali Bash, deets inside
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar’s heartfelt celebration with our Jawans makes this a Diwali to remember
Juhi Chawla
Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla! When Juhi Chawla won the National costume round at Miss Universe, watch viral video
TIGER 3
What! Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers inside theatres during the screening of Tiger 3, audience run to take cover