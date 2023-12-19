Box office! Sam Bahadur corsses 100 crores globally, whereas Animal is in no mood to stop

From Vicky Kaushal starrer setting benchmark to movie Animal breaking all records here are the collection made by these movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 16:22
movie_image: 
Sam Bahadur

MUMBAI: Movie Animal is getting some blocbuster response from the fans all over the world, the movie that has shown the actor Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before massy action avatar has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is rewriting the script of success all over again, on the other hand movie Sam Bahadur has creadted benchmark at the global level, here are the collections made by these movie.

The movie Animal has collected 5.10 crores on day 18 which was yesterday, well we have seen a little drop but the grip is solid by the movie on the working Monday, the total collection made by the movie is 517.85 crores at the domestic market across all languages, well the movie is all set to break the lifetime collection of movie Gadar 2, also the total collection made by movie at the international level is 835 crores . Indeed the movie is rewtriting the script of success all over again and we look forward to see how far the movie will go in temrs of collection.

Also read-Box office! Animal remains stable with single digit earnings whereas Sam Bahadur sees slight growth

On the other hand movie Sam Bahadur has collected 1.6 crore on day 18 and the total collection made by the movie is 78.2 crores across India, whereas movie Sam Bahadur has crossed the mark of 100 crores at the international level. Indeed it is a record set by the movie and we see what will be the lifetime colleciyon of the movie.

What are your views on these collection of the movies, and which is your favuorite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Box office! Animal crosses 500 crore mark in India, whereas Sam Bahadur has a decent 3rd weekend

Sam Bahadur Sam bahadur collection ANIMAL MOVIE animal review ANIMAL COLLECTION box office Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 16:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Bapodra furious to face Dilip
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dhruv Tara: Exposed! Tara’s truth revealed in front of everyone
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Hurdles! Nick and Kiara's love story faces opposition
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama’s friend Devika helps her, Gives America tickets and a work permit
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Amidst rumors of family feud, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video calling herself a ‘survivor’ goes viral
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. They make a smashing...
Amazing: Akshay Mhatre kickstarts wedding festivities in full swing in traditional Marathi style!
MUMBAI : Shrenu Parikh is all set to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Akshay Mhatre. The two had made an...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya
What! Amidst rumors of family feud, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video calling herself a ‘survivor’ goes viral
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya
What! Amidst rumors of family feud, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video calling herself a ‘survivor’ goes viral
Saurabh Sachdeva
Wow! Do you know Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva has trained these B Town actors
randeep
Awwdorable! Randeep Hooda has a sweet and emotional message for his wife Lin Laishram, check it out
saif ali khan
Netizens React! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video goes viral, netizens react - Men will be men!!
Sonakshi Sinha
Wow! Sonakshi Sinha spotted with boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal at a wedding, check out the pictures
Munna Bhai
Nostalgia! Munna Bhai MBBS completes 20 years, check out Sanjay Dutt’s emotional message