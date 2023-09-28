Box office! Sukhee falls flat whereas Jawan continues its solid run, have a look at the total collection

MUMBAI: It is a good time for the Bollywood industry as we see many movies are getting a lot of love from the fans all over, the biggest example now is the movie Jawan that has superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The movie has broken all the BO records not only at the national level but at the international level as well.

Talking about the movie Sukhee that has Shilpa Shetty in the lead, it is facing a struggle to grab more and more footfalls. Talking about the total collection of the all time blockbuster Jawan, it has collected around Rs 576 crores in India in all languages, and the total collection worldwide is 1022 crores. On the other hand the total collection of movie Sukhee so far is around 1.80 crores.

The actor Vicky Kaushal is also grabbing a decent crowd with his movie The Great Indian Family, the movie has collected around Rs 7.57 crores. Well these are the Box office numbers with regards to the new releases in theaters.

Now it will be interesting to see the collection of the latest releases Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War which has hit the big screens today. What are your views on these numbers? Do let us know in the comment section below.

