Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent week 1, whereas Lal Salaam and Eagle are still struggling

It has been a week since movies Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Eagle and Lal Salaam has hit the big screens and here are collection of the movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 15:18
Lal Salam and Eagle

MUMBAI : Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over. The movie has been getting a big thumbs up from the fans on one side whereas few are not liking it for different reasons. The movie that has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead is also getting love for its new concept of robot and a human love story. It has been a week since the movie has hit the big screens and today let us see the collections of the week .

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has collected 3 crores on thursday which was yesterday, it was the day 7 of the movie and the movie has closed the week 1 collection on 44.35 crores in India, the movie has collected round 81 crores at the globally market, indeed it is the love of the fans for the leads and for the unique concept that the movie is getting such collection.

Well on the other hand movie Lal Salaam is literally struggling for the footfalls and the collection, the movie has collected just 15 crores in week 1, and the global collection made by the movie is around 23 crores, whereas movie Eagle starring Ravi Teja collected 21.65 crores in week 1 at the pan India level, whereas the movie has collected 27 crores at the internationally market.

Indeed it has been a good week for these movies and was a treat for all the movie lovers, these numbers show the love for the movies and good content, what are your views on these collections and which is your favorite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

