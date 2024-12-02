Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent weekend, whereas Eagle falls flat, here are the collection of the movie

MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Krit Sanon is getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over, the movie had a decent buzz before the release and now it is clearly winning hearts mostly all over, the movie had a decent opening of 6.7 crores and now let us see the weekend collection of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and others that includes Lal Salam and Eagle.

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent weekend, the movie has collected 10.75 crores on sunday which was yesterday and the total collection of the movie is 27 crores in 3 days, indeed it is a decent collection for a movie if such a scale, also the movie has collected around 52 crores at the global market, well the movie is all set to give the monday test today, and look forward to see what will be the collections.

On the other hand movie Lal Salaam is getting mixed reviews and the collections are below average, the movie has collected just 3 crores all over India and the total collection made by the movie is 10 crores in 3 days, also movie Eagle is facing trouble to grab the attention and attract footfalls at the theatres, movie Eagle has collected 4.22 crores all over India in different languages.

Indeed movie Eagle is performing little better than Lal Salaam and movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is slow in winning hearts but the real test begins from today, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

