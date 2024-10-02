Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya mints decent on day 1, here are the collection made by the new releases

MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the fans were loving the concept of the movie a romantic story between a man and a robot, indeed the buzz of the movie was decent and now finally the has hit the big screens and surely it is getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over.

Talking about the collection, movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has collected around 6.7 crores on day 1 yesterday, indeed it is a decent collection coming from a movie like this and it is a decent start for the movie, well there are many reports that are saying that the monday morning shows are already getting great response, we are waiting to see the 2nd day collection and overall weekend collection of the movie.

Another movie that has hit the big screens is movie Lal Salaam starring, Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth and Thambi Ramaiah is also getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, the movie has collected 3.55 crore at the pan India in different languages, also the movie Eagle starring RAvi Teja has been released and it is getting great reviews, Eagle has collected 6.2 crores at the national level.

Indeed these collections are the sign that the fans are loving their favorite movies and it is a good time for all the movie goers, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

