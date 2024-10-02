Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya mints decent on day 1, here are the collection made by the new releases

Movies Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Eagle and Lal Salaam has hot the big screens and here is the collection made by these movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 12:31
movie_image: 
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the fans were loving the concept of the movie a romantic story between a man and a robot, indeed the buzz of the movie was decent and now finally the has hit the big screens and surely it is getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over.

Talking about the collection, movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has collected around 6.7 crores on day 1 yesterday, indeed it is a decent collection coming from a movie like this and it is a decent start for the movie, well there are many reports that are saying that the monday morning shows are already getting great response, we are waiting to see the 2nd day collection and overall weekend collection of the movie.

Also read Interesting! Is the audience ready for a movie like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after shows like THESE? Read to know more

Another movie that has hit the big screens is movie Lal Salaam starring, Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth and Thambi Ramaiah is also getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, the movie has collected 3.55 crore at the pan India in different languages, also the movie Eagle starring RAvi Teja has been released and it is getting great reviews, Eagle has collected 6.2 crores at the national level.

Indeed these collections are the sign that the fans are loving their favorite movies and it is a good time for all the movie goers, what are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review! This Shahid and Kriti starrer romantic comedy lacks soul, just like a robot

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya collection EAGLE MOVIE Lal Salaam box office Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 12:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Yuvraj comes back to bring new drama in Abhira and Armaan’s life
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
RIP! Seiji Ozawa passed away at 88; A journey through the life and career of the Grammy-Winning Conductor
MUMBAI: Grammy-winning musician Seiji Ozawa passed away on February 6th, 2019, at the age of 88. It is reported that...
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya mints decent on day 1, here are the collection made by the new releases
MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was...
Oh No! Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalized in Kolkata, veteran actor complained of chest pains
MUMBAI: Mithun has been part of the Indian film industry for decades. The 73 year old has a huge fan following. The...
Adorable!Teri Meri Dooriyaan's Roopam Sharma fulfills her fan's request with a sweet 'Serry' picture, check it out
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has been winning hearts for a while now....
Wow! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer celebrates THIS milestone of her show
MUMBAI: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma has been winning the hearts of...
Recent Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya mints decent on day 1, here are the collection made by the new releases
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mithun Chakraborty
Oh No! Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalized in Kolkata, veteran actor complained of chest pains
Tanvi Gadkari
Hawwt! Here are the times Tanvi Gadkari set the internet on fire with her hot looks
Sandeep
Woah! Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice for Preeti in Kabir Singh wasn't Kaira Advani nor Parineeti Chopra, here's who was considered
Arbaaz
Must read! Arbaaz Khan feels that it was 'inappropriate' on ex Giorgia Andriani's part to talk about their break up
Sayani
Trolled! Netizens troll actress Sayani Gupta for her fashion, calling it a disaster
Anupam
Really! Anupam Kher was jealous of Satish Kaushik bagging THIS role, “He had worked in an English movie Brick Lane and I was jealous of him, a lot.”