Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya mints decent on Monday, holds it's grip, here are the collection

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya manages to hold the grip on the Monday test, whereas Lal Salaam falls flat
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

MUMBAI: Ever since the trailer of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was out the fans were eagerly waiting for the movie to witness the free new and sizzling chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, also to see the new concept of the movie. Well the movie has managed to get decent numbers ever since it was released and now the movie has performed decent on its first Monday.

The movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has collected around 3.65 crores on Monday which was yesterday taking the total collection upto 30.65 crores net in India, also the movie has collected 52.5 crores at the international level. Indeed these are the decent numbers collected by the movie, also really good to see the love this fresh new pair of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon getting from the fans.

Also read -Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent weekend, whereas Eagle falls flat, here are the collections of the movie

Also on the other hand movie Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans all over, the movie 1.24 crores on Monday which was yesterday and total collection made by the movie is around 11 crores across different languages at the Pan India market, whereas movie Eagle that has Ravi Teja in the leading role is getting mixed reviews from the fans and this can be seen in the collection of movie, the 1.50 crores across languages at pan india level, taking the total collection upto 17.57 crores.

no doubt these movies are wining hearts slow but getting lot of love from the fans, what are your views on these collection and which is your favorite movie,do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Wow! Can a decent run of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya break the flop steak of Kriti Sanon?

