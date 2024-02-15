Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans

It was Valentine's Day yesterday and we have seen slight improvement in the collections of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, whereas other two movies are getting rejected by the fans
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

MUMBAI: Ever since the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released it is getting some mixed to negative response from the fans all over the globe. The movie that has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the leading role, is getting love for the amazing new concept and the fresh chemistry on one hand but on the other it is getting trolled for its weak execution. It was Valentine's Day yesterday and the movie has seen decent growth in the collections, check on the collection.

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has collected around 6. 75 crore on the 6 which was yesterday, indeed the movie was the good choice for the audience as it was Valentine's Day and we can see slight growth in the collection of the movie which has taken the total collection of 41. 35 crore net in India, the movie has collected around 73 crore at the global level.

Also read Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent weekend, whereas Eagle falls flat, here are the collections of the movie

Talking about the movie Lal Salaam the movie has total collected around 14 crore till today ever since it was released indeed the movie is literally struggling at the box office and it is getting rejected by the fans all over, the movie has collected around 23 crores are the global level, on the other hand movie Eagle that has Ravi Teja in the leading role is getting strictly average collections the total collection made by the movie is 20 crore at the Pan India level and the movie has collected 25 crore at the global level.

What are your views on these collections and which is your favorite movie,do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Wow! Can a decent run of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya break the flop steak of Kriti Sanon?

