Box office! Thalapathy Vijay Star starrer Leo touches the mark of 300 crore, whereas Tejas gets rejected by the fans, check out the collection of these movies

MUMBAI : With the recent releases we have seen movies like Tejas and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video getting rejected by the fans and audience, whereas on the other hand movie 12th Fail which has Vikrant Massey in the leading role is getting a thumbs up from the fans and audience, having said that today let us have a look at the total collection made by these movies till today.

Talking about the movie Tejas, it clearly got rejected by the audience at the box office and the collections speaks for itself, the movie has collected 40 lakhs on Monday yesterday, taking the collection up to 4.2 crores. On the other hand, the movie 12th Fail that has Vikrant Massey in the leading role is growing slowly but getting a good positive word of mouth, the movie has collected 1.5 crore on 4th date, taking the total collection of 8.2 crores.

On the other hand Leo is turning out to be a monster and it is breaking the box office record every passing day at the regional level. The movie has touched the 300 crore mark at the national level across all languages and the total collection made by the movie is 307 crores across all languages at Pan India.

Talking about the movie Sajni Shinde ka Viral Video that has Radhika Madan, Nimrit Kaur and Bhagyashree in the leading role has fallen flat miserably and the movie has been clearly rejected by the audience, the collection is around 10 to 15 lakhs on Monday.

