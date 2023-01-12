Box office! Tiger 3 closes on disappointing numbers, whereas Farrey falls further flat

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some good movies are been released on big screen movie, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading role was the talk of the town but unfortunately we can see many reviews and reactions which were not in the favour of the movie. On the other hand movies like Khichdi 2 and Farrey getting less footfalls

Having the today let us have a look at the collection of recently released movies. Talking about the movie Tiger 3, unfortunately the movie has not touched the 300 crore mark also, movie has collected total 280 crores till yesterday Thursday in India across all languages, the Thursday collection was 1.91 crore net in India, talking the total collection upto 279.96 crores, talking about the international collection, the movie has connected around 449.3 crore. Indeed the expectation from the movie were very high but the movie could not even touch 500 Crore across the international level.

Definitely the buzz of the movie were high but unfortunately the movie did not even marched the level of movies like War and Pathaan in terms of content and collection, talking about the movie Farrey inspite of having a great content, it is not the first choice for all the movie goears and the movie has collected 21 lakhs and total collection made by the move is 2.59 crore.

Well these are the collections made by the recently released movies on Thursday which was yesterday, and now we are eagerly looking forward to see how the movie Animal and Sam Bahadur will take a start from today.

