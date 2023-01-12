Box office! Tiger 3 closes on disappointing numbers, whereas Farrey falls further flat

From Tiger 3 claiming some final figures to movie like Farrey and Khichdi 2 getting rejected by the fans and audience check out the collection made by the recently released movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 15:06
movie_image: 
Tiger

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some good movies are been released on big screen movie, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading role was the talk of the town but unfortunately we can see many reviews and reactions which were not in the favour of the movie. On the other hand movies like Khichdi 2 and Farrey getting less footfalls

Having the today let us have a look at the collection of recently released movies. Talking about the movie Tiger 3, unfortunately the movie has not touched the 300 crore mark also, movie has collected total 280 crores till yesterday Thursday in India across all languages, the Thursday collection was 1.91 crore net in India, talking the total collection upto 279.96 crores, talking  about the international collection, the movie has connected around 449.3 crore. Indeed the expectation from the movie were very high but the movie could not even touch 500 Crore across the international level.

Also read- Animal review! Strong performances and execution definitely elevate this dragged version of father and son love story

Definitely the buzz of the movie were high but unfortunately the movie did not even marched the level of movies like War and Pathaan in terms of content and collection, talking about the movie Farrey inspite of having a great content, it is not the first choice for all the movie goears and the movie has collected 21 lakhs and total collection made by the move is 2.59 crore.

Well these are the collections made by the recently released movies on Thursday which was yesterday, and now we are eagerly looking forward to see how the movie Animal and Sam Bahadur will take a start from today.

What are your views on these collections and which is your favourite movie, do let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read- Netizens React! “A befitting tribute to the legendary & Only Field Marshal of India #SamBahadur” – Netizens are in love with Sam Bahadur, check out the reviews for the movie

Farrey Farrey collection Tiger 3 ANIMAL COLLECTION box office Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 15:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Shocking! DJ points a gun toward Yuvika
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Shauryapratap questions Tara meeting Dhruv
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Exclusive! Darsheel Safary to be seen in Hansal Mehta's next
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment...
Exclusive! Amar Upadhyay buys a swanky new BMW
MUMBAI: Amar Upadhyay is one of the most versatile actors on television today. He has been a part of an array of...
Box office! Tiger 3 closes on disappointing numbers, whereas Farrey falls further flat
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some good movies are been released on big screen movie,...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Shocking! Raghav disappointed over Paras comes to rescue Pashminna
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Recent Stories
Tiger
Box office! Tiger 3 closes on disappointing numbers, whereas Farrey falls further flat
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jawan
Exciting! A video of Jawan director Atlee confirming Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay’s collaboration for the next film went viral; Says ‘ I'm writing it…’
shah
Must Read! From Shah Rukh Khan to Bobby Deol, check out the biggest comebacks of this year
Rahit Bal
Oh No! Rahit Bal not responding to noise or touch, his pacemaker has played up, fashion designer continues to be in critical state
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram
Stunning! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s first public appearance post-wedding; New bride mesmerizes in red salwar suit and magalsutra
Animal
Animal review! Strong performances and execution definitely elevate this dragged version of father and son love story
SamBahadur
Netizens React! “A befitting tribute to the legendary & Only Field Marshal of India #SamBahadur” – Netizens are in love with Sam Bahadur, check out the reviews for the movie