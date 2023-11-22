Box office! Tiger 3 drops further, collection of Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan have shocked the audience

The collection of the movie Tiger 3 is dropping day by day, whereas on the other hand Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan collections are also shocking the audience, check out the collections made by these two movies
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 14:25
movie_image: 
Tiger 3

MUMBAI: Movie Tiger 3 is indeed one of the biggest releases of the Year, initially we have seen the movie getting few positive responses from the fans and audience but as have passed the reviews and response are mixed to positive and that can be seen in terms of numbers.

Talking about the collection of the movie Tiger 3 that has Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading role, the movie has shocked the audience and it has collected 6.6 crore on day 10 which was yesterday, the total collection of the movie has reached to 243.73 crores net at the domestic market and the movie has collected 384.45 crore at the international level.

Also read-OMG! Check out Khushali Kumar’s journey to prep for the role where she is ready to face all anything that comes in her way

Unfortunately the movie has not even touched the mark of 250 crore on its day 10 and the collection is falling day by day. On the other hand, the movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan has also shocked the audience in terms of their collection, on 5th day, which was yesterday, the movie has collected 4 lakhs only taking the total collection up to 3.79 crore.

The numbers of these two movies have surprised and shocked the audience all over as we were expecting more from these 2 movies, what are your views on these collections and how did you like the content of these two movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Must read! Why Animal is important movie not only for Ranbir Kapoor but also for Bobby Deol

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan KHICHDI 2: MISSION PAANTHUKISTAN COLLECTION Tiger 3 TIGER 3 COLLECTION Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Emraan Hashmi box office Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 14:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Krushal Ahuja talks about his experience of working in Jhanak, “Anirudh’s character for me is not very relatable as far as behavior is concerned but intention wise it definitely is”
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Trouble! Raghav’s Kashmir house papers need his father’s signature
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma put on their dancing shoes in ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’
MUMBAI: The drama is at an all-time high in Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon,’ with a rift...
“My request is not to judge the show too quickly!” Shares Elvish Yadav about Temptation Island India
MUMBAI: Get ready for an exciting double treat in the next Temptation Island India episode! Abhishek Malhan and Elvish...
Song Out! Check out this amazing new song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie Dunki
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant, Anjali Anand’s mother to make special appearance on the show; talks about her dream being fulfilled of Anjali dancing on Jhalak
MUMBAI: Viewers have always been left in awe at Anjali Anand’s power-packed performances in various shows. Her...
Recent Stories
dunki
Song Out! Check out this amazing new song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie Dunki
Latest Video
Related Stories
dunki
Song Out! Check out this amazing new song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie Dunki
Sara Ali Khan
Trolled! "Today's actresses have zero talent but are master in skin show" netizens trolls actress Sara Ali Khan as she drops bikini pictures
Karan Johar
Wow! "Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have finally patch up" netizens reacts to the news of collaboration
Khushali
OMG! Check out Khushali Kumar’s journey to prep for the role where she is ready to face all anything that comes in her way
Animal
Must read! Why Animal is important movie not only for Ranbir Kapoor but also for Bobby Deol
Kabir
Omg! Is Kabir the main Thanos of the Spy universe? Read more