Box office! Tiger 3 drops further, collection of Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan have shocked the audience

MUMBAI: Movie Tiger 3 is indeed one of the biggest releases of the Year, initially we have seen the movie getting few positive responses from the fans and audience but as have passed the reviews and response are mixed to positive and that can be seen in terms of numbers.

Talking about the collection of the movie Tiger 3 that has Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading role, the movie has shocked the audience and it has collected 6.6 crore on day 10 which was yesterday, the total collection of the movie has reached to 243.73 crores net at the domestic market and the movie has collected 384.45 crore at the international level.

Unfortunately the movie has not even touched the mark of 250 crore on its day 10 and the collection is falling day by day. On the other hand, the movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan has also shocked the audience in terms of their collection, on 5th day, which was yesterday, the movie has collected 4 lakhs only taking the total collection up to 3.79 crore.

The numbers of these two movies have surprised and shocked the audience all over as we were expecting more from these 2 movies, what are your views on these collections and how did you like the content of these two movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

