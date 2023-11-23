Box office! Tiger 3 drops further, Khichdi 2 sees a lite growth, here are the collection

From Tiger 3 getting mixed reviews to Khichdi 2 getting decent word of mouth here are the collections of these movies
Tiger

MUMBAI: We have seen movies Khichdi 2 send Tiger 3 getting some to positive response from the fans, on one side fans are nit really happy and satisfied with the content shown in the movie whereas Khichdi 2 falls flat at many places, having said that let us see the collections of these movies.

Movie Tiger 3 has shocked every one by its single digit collection been such huge banner movie, talking about day 11 collection which was yesterday, the movie has collected only 5.81 crore, the collections of the movie is falling day by day, the total collection of the movie in Hindi net in India is 249.76 crores. Talking about the international level, the movie has collected 394.5 crores only, which strictly average for a movie like Tiger 3 Shor at a massive scale and have created a solid buzz before release.

On the other hand movie Khichdi 2 is grabbing more and more attention by passing days, the movie has collected 38 lakhs on day 6 yesterday, the total collection of the movie is still very low, the total collection is 4.17 crores. Over these movies are falling flat in terms of collections.

What are your views on these collections and which is your favourite movie, Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/23/2023 - 12:03

