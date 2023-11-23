Box office! Tiger 3 drops further, Khichdi 2 sees some growth, here are the collections

From Tiger 3 getting mixed reviews to Khichdi 2 getting decent word of mouth, here are the collections of these movies.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/23/2023 - 12:03
movie_image: 
Tiger

MUMBAI: We have seen movies Khichdi 2 and Tiger 3 getting some positive response from the fans. On one side, fans are not really happy and satisfied with the content shown in the movie, whereas Khichdi 2 falls flat at many places. Having said that, let us look at the collections of these movies.

Movie Tiger 3 has shocked every one by its single digit collection after being such a huge banner movie. Talking about day 11 collection which was yesterday, the movie has collected only 5.81 crore. The collections of the movie is falling day by day. The total collection of the movie in Hindi net in India is 249.76 crores. Talking about the international level, the movie has collected 394.5 crores only, which is strictly average for a movie like Tiger 3 at a massive scale that has created a solid buzz before release.

Also read Wow! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film already in profit before its release; Here’s how Rajkumar Hirani made SRK's most budget-friendly film in years

On the other hand, movie Khichdi 2 is grabbing more and more attention by passing days. The movie has collected 38 lakhs on day 6 yesterday. The total collection of the movie is still very low, which is 4.17 crores. These movies are falling flat in terms of collections.

What are your views on these collections and which is your favourite movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Uff! Tara Sutaria's sister Pia Sutaria raises temperature with these hot clicks

Tiger 3 tiger 3 collections box office Khichdi 2 movie Khichdi 2 collections Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Emraan Hashmi Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/23/2023 - 12:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: Finally! Dhruv delighted to see Tara
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: OMG! Atharava complains about getting disturbed by Karen
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exciting! War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR all set to kick start the second schedule in December 2023
MUMBAI : The thrill is unmatched when two celebrities’ team up to battle it out in YRF Spy Universe, thanks to their...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Revelations! Pashminna expresses having feelings for someone to her mother
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ishaan catches Sarah, Durva, and Aayush gets scared
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Animal trailer! A Massy representation of intense love between father and son
MUMBAI: Movie Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has been...
Recent Stories
Hrithik Roshan
Exciting! War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR all set to kick start the second schedule in December 2023
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hrithik Roshan
Exciting! War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR all set to kick start the second schedule in December 2023
Animal
Animal trailer! A Massy representation of intense love between father and son
Anvesha Vij
Hottie! Anvesha Vij’s beauty and hotness is sure to mesmerize you, check it out
Naga Chaitanya
What! THIS south Indian diva desired to marry Naga Chaitanya before Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Here's the details!
Sam Bahadur
Must Read! Check out the cast of Sam Bahadur and their fees, deets inside
Alia Bhatt
Trolled! Alia Bhatt is getting brutally trolled for her outfit, netizens say, "worst dressed"