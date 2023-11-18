Box office! Tiger 3 sees a little drop, whereas Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan takes a average start

MUMBAI: It was yet another Friday yesterday and we have seen the new movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan hitting the big screens, the movie is indeed grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out and now let us have a look at the collection of the movie.

Movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan starring Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia is getting a decent response, the movie has got mixed reviews from the critics all over, the movie has collected around 1.2 crore on day 1, indeed it is a decent collection for a mid budget movie like Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, the fans are loving their favourite characters.

On the other hand the monster Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is getting lot of love from the fans, the movie is seen some drop in the collection on its day 6, the movie has collected 13 crore on 6th day, taking the total collection upto 201 crore, the movie has crossed the mark of 200 crore at the domestic market and now we look forward to see where the movie will halt in terms of collections, well the movie has collected 297 crore at the international markets.

Indeed the movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan is making the audience laugh at cinema halls and it will be great to see the love the movie will get in the coming time, what are your views on these collections of these movies, and how did you like the movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, do let us know in the comment section below.

