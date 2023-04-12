Box Office! From Tiger Zinda Hai to Jawan: Top 10 biggest opening weekend of Bollywood

MUMBAI : The film featuring Ranbir Kapoor is soaring to record-breaking heights, standing shoulder to shoulder with other big hits of 2023. Animal is all over the internet buzzing for its top notch intense action sequence.

With a staggering 360 crores in its opening weekend, Animal surpasses Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. With Bollywood's unbridled success in the year 2023, let's take a look at the list of the top 10 biggest opening weekends in Bollywood:

1. Tiger Zinda Hai (191 cr):

Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017 action thriller film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar based on a story by Zafar and Neelesh Misra. The film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and is the second instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. Salman Khan's action-packed sequel, "Tiger Zinda Hai," garnered a total of 191 crores.

2. Dhoom 3 (201 cr):

Dhoom 3 directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film stars Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Uday Chopra and Jackie Shroff. It is the third instalment of the Dhoom series and sequel to Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006). The high-octane action thriller raced into the top ten with an opening weekend collection of 201 crores.

3. Sanju (203 cr):

The biopic "Sanju" based on the life of Sanjay Dutt featuring Ranbir Kapoor secured the eighth position with a notable opening weekend collection of 203 crores. The movie was directed by the veteran Rajkumar Hirani.

4. Dangal (207 cr):

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the Aamir Khan starrer is a biographical sports drama based on the life of the Phogat Family. The timeless classic, still resonates with audiences, claiming the seventh spot with an opening collection of 207 crores.

5. Sultan (209 cr):

Ali Abbas Zafar's sports drama film ‘Sultan’ featured Salman Khan and Anushka sharma in the lead roles. Salman Khan's starrer "Sultan '' continues to hold its ground, securing the sixth spot with an impressive opening weekend of 209 crores.

6. Brahmastra Part One - Shiva (210 cr):

The fantasy adventure directed by Ayan Mukerji starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachhan, Nagarjuna and others. The much-anticipated release featuring an ensemble cast, opened to a stellar collection of 210 crores.

7. Tiger 3 (232 cr):

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. It is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The action-packed "Tiger 3" took the fourth spot with a substantial opening weekend collection of 232 crores.

8. Pathaan (336 cr):

Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, it stars Shah Rukh Khan in the title role, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles. Starring a powerhouse cast, "Pathaan" secured the third position with a robust opening collection of 336 crores.

9. Animal (360 cr):

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as a violent man with a troubled relationship with his father, alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri."Animal," featuring raked in an impressive 360 crores in its debut weekend, setting new benchmarks.

10. Jawan (377 cr):

Jawan by Atlee is his Hindi film debut. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son who team up to rectify corruption in society. The top spot is claimed by "Jawaan," as it stormed the box office with a colossal opening weekend collection of 377 crores

