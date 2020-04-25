Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston rekindled their love? Read details

MUMBAI: There are speculations that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston rekindled their love while on a romantic trip to France.

Though Brad Pitt was the co-founder of 'I Hate Rachel Green Club' in FRIENDS, in reality, he was truly in love with Jennifer Aniston. Sadly, their marriage did not last forever and they parted ways. Years after their separation, gossip mills are bustling with the news stating that they are back together. While both of them have kept their lips sealed over this, gossip mongers are munching on reports that sparks are flying again between the two. Amidst this, a report had also emerged that Brad and Jennifer took a trip to France where they rekindled their love.

A year ago, a magazine called Life & Style had shared this story. As per their source, Brad whisked off Jennifer to France and made the trip all about her. The source was quoted saying, "Friends are buzzing that Brad and Jen are already talking about being in love again. He’s ready to take a huge risk and bring Jen to Chateau Miraval — the estate in France that he still owns with [Angelina Jolie]." The source further said, "It doesn’t seem to bother Jen that Angie and Brad lived at Chateau Miraval together. Brad’s showing he’s put in the effort to make the weekend all about Jen and him." But Gossip Cop has busted this story.

As per the portal, there is no ounce of truth in this story. Brad and Jennifer never took a trip to France nor are they dating. Gossip Cop on several occasions has revealed that the representatives both the parties have denied reports of them dating each other.

