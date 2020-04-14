Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to spill the beans on their reunion?

MUMBAI: Ever since the news of former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reconciling has been out, there has been a wave of excitement among BradJen fans. There are also rumours of the actors embracing parenthood through surrogacy. However, none of it has been officially acknowledged as of now. But wait, here’s a piece of news that will make you jump with joy. As per a magazine, the estranged couple is all set to spill the beans on their reunion in a tell-all interview. Yes, you read that right!

As per reports, the two are negotiating on a tell-all interview, which will take fans through all their details and what made them get back together. Well, it’s going to be either with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, or Ryan Seacrest. A source revealed to the magazine, 'It’s the story fans want to hear, and they know it. They planned on their reunion being a very private thing, but they figure a good news story is how they can help amid all the chaos. They’re both very good friends with [TV hosts] Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, and Ryan Seacrest, so it’s just a matter of sorting it out with one of those guys.'

'Jen votes Ellen as they’re besties, or Ryan because she’s still trying to get him to sell her his house. But Brad votes Oprah – they’ve been neighbors for years,' added the source.

