Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor film to release on this date

MUMBAI: The release date of Karan Johar's Brahmastra is finally out, and the film will hit the silver screens on December 4 this year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, Brahmastra has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has an important role in the film.

Sharing a picture of the star cast on Twitter, K Jo wrote, 'It's final! Brahmastra releases on 4th December, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Brahmastra.'

The film also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and was slated to release in December 2019 initially. The release had then been shifted to summer 2020. Now that the final release date has been locked, fans are bound to get excited.

Confirming that the film's release date will not change this time, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, 'T 3429 BRAHMASTRA.. coming to cinemas on 4/12/20 & Ayan is NOT allowed to change it now! #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor.'

Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram and announced the final release date of Brahmastra. Along with sharing a hilarious video, she wrote, 'Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020.. promise.'

The video begins with Ranbir Kapoor asking Ayan Mukerji about the film's release date as Alia holds the camera. In the middle of the conversation, we see Ayan saying to Ranbir 'Tell your girlfriend yar stop recording. She is always recording something.' Backing her beau, Alia then says, 'But, Ayan he is kinda right'. The banter continues until the filmmaker announces the date as December 4, 2020.

