Brahmastra – Aww! Alia Bhatt shares a BTS pic with Ranbir Kapoor from the sets, and their family react

MUMBAI :Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the success of her latest theatrical release Brahmastra, as the film has grossed Rs 225 crore worldwide in the three days of its release and even topped the worldwide box office chart for the opening weekend, becoming the first Bollywood film to do and the third Indian film after Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR.

Ayan Mukerji's epic film is even more special for Alia as this is the first time that she is sharing screen space with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she tied the knot in April this year, on the big screen and it was on the sets of Brahmastra itself that the two fell in love.

Also read - Amazing! Bollywood’s loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to share screen space together post Brahmastra? Here is what we know

It seems that the mom-to-be Alia is overwhelmed by the audience love for the film and shared an unseen picture with Ranbir on Instagram from the shoot of the song Deva Deva. Her mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor reacted with love under the comment section.

The actress has had a hugely successful year as Brahmastra is her fourth film in 2022 after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She wowed the audience and the critics with her performance last month in the Netflix film, Darlings.

Meanwhile, apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a guest appearance. This visual spectacle is running in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Also read - Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva : Audience verdict! “The movie isn’t successful until it earns close to the budget of the film which is 410 crores,” say Netizens

Credits – DNA

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.