Brahmastra inspired by Marvel’s Avengers?

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will soon be seen sharing screen space for the first time in upcoming film Brahmastra.

The film was supposed to hit the big screens this year but has been delayed thanks to Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. According to Bollywood Hungama, the basic premise of Brahmastra is inspired with Marvel’s Avengers. Yes, you read that right.

The report suggests, as the film is said to be a trilogy, the first part revolves around Shiva’s discovery of fire within him and how that eventually leads him towards the weapon named Brahmastra, which is an ancient weapon that has been broken and stored in the land of gods at multiple places in India. In this quest, Shiva aka Ranbir goes on a hunt to find the weapon. Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar, who play negative roles in the film, want the weapon too.

A source was quoted saying to the portal, 'It’s basically an adventurous fight between the good and evil to become the most powerful person in the world. The Avengers were on a hunt to collect something powerful, in order to protect the world from destruction by evil. Similarly, in Brahmastra, Shiva and Mouni Roy are looking for the weapon and fighting for good and evil. While in The Avengers it was the infinity stones, here it is Brahmastra.'

