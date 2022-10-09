Brahmastra - What! Deepika Padukone’s ‘fraction-of-a second’ appearance in Brahmastra. Viewers react

Appearance of Shah Rukh Khan in the film was known to the audience before-hand, but the same cannot be said about Deepika Padukone’s cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Deepika

MUMBAI : Brahmastra Part One - Shiva is currently creating a strong impact in the Box Office and the audience is impressed. Appearance of Shah Rukh Khan in the film was known to the audience before-hand, but the same cannot be said about Deepika Padukone’s cameo.

Deepika Padukone's appearance is given so much importance and attention, that there are fan theories about it. But Deepika's cameo was not discussed as much as Khan's involvement did. After the film was released, the viewers who went to watch the movie in IMAX got a clear glimpse of Deepika's character in the film. The clip was not so clear in other cinemas. Deepika’s scene vanished in a blink of an eye. The audience were alert and quick enough to notice the scene and they cannot stop talking about it.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva had a terrific opening of Rs 75 crore (gross) worldwide. Producer Karan Johar, director Ayan Mukerji and the entire team of Brahmastra are grateful and happy as their film has ended the dry run at the box office, and brought much-needed relief to Bollywood. 

Director Ayan Mukerji shared a photo announcing that the film has earned 75 crores worldwide. He thanked everyone who had gone to the theatres to watch the film and showered their love. He was also thankful for keeping the ‘movie-going’ culture active. He is also excited for the coming weeks.

Recently, the team held a press conference in Delhi, and there Ranbir said the film is dedicated to the audience. On Friday, they would know if their hard work has paid off. They felt positive.

Brahmastra Part One - Shiva released on September 9, 2022. The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Credits – DNA

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 
    
 

