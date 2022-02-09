Bravo! Bipasha Basu gives a befitting reply to the trolls for attacking those who flaunt their baby bumps

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced pregnancy last month with baby bump on social media

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 09:08
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Weeks after announcing her pregnancy, actress Bipasha Basu has finally responded to trolls who target women flaunting their baby bumps. Insisting that she needs to focus on the 99% good rather than the 1% negativity, the actor has said in a new interview that she respects all opinions, it is her own life that she is leading.

"In life, everyone is entitled to an opinion and all opinions are respected. But I'm leading my life. And I will always focus on the 99% good rather than 1% negativity. That's the way to move on in life. You can't be deciding everything that you do or say on the basis of what people want you to do or say. I lived my life like that.," Bipasha was quoted saying to media.

She added, "At this beautiful stage of life when I'm transforming into a mother and my body had changed, I want to celebrate it. I still want to live. I still want to flaunt it. Because this is not going to be there forever."

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover had announced their pregnancy and shared pictures last month. Both the actors were clad in white shirts for the pics that showed him kissing her baby bump. Having met on the sets of their horror film Alone in 2015, Karan and Bipasha dated for some time before they got married in April 2016.

About Author

