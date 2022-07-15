Bravo! Bollywood Badshah makes a comeback with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki but on THIS condition

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to spill his magic on the big screens with his long list of upcoming films. Recently a very close source to the actor revealed that the superstar has put down a few conditions to his directors for his upcoming films.

The actor has decided to work with actresses he has worked with in the past or if there is someone new, he wants the actress to be mature enough to match his age and not be too young. This is the main reason why a lot of filmmakers have called him a 'gentleman'. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the actors who filmmakers love working with.

Shah Rukh Khan wants his fans and audiences to be able to find his onscreen jodi convincing as he is not looking to play very young characters and that does justice to his current life phase. Shah Rukh who did not have a big hit film for some time now is taking up roles that are challenging and wants his character to be real and relatable to the audience.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen space with Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in Dunki. The film has been bankrolled by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films and will be released on December 22, 2023.

Credit: BollywoodLife