Bravo! Katrina Kaif resumes shooting for ‘Phone Bhoot’, rehearses dance sequence at Yashraj Studio

MUMBAI: All filming schedules in Mumbai had come to a standstill as Covid-19 cases in the city rose and the Omicron variant scare was prevalent. While partial restrictions were put in place in Mumbai, the Covid-19 case numbers have come down drastically. From touching almost 20,000 cases per day in early January, the number has now successfully fallen to 1857 on 23 January.

With this improvement, several filmmakers and producers are now looking at resuming their pending shoot schedules. Many shoots were either canceled or put on hold indefinitely when the Omicron scare began. One of them was Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot.

According to the latest report in ETimes, Katrina is back on set and has started rehearsing for an elaborate dance sequence at Yashraj Studio in the city's suburbs. The song also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and will be choreographed by Ganesh Hegde.

The song was set to be shot in December 2021 but the third Covid-19 wave forced producers to put quite a few shoots on hold. A source from the film industry revealed to ETimes, "All the shootings that were on hold are likely to resume by the end of the month, as cases in Maharashtra have begun to reduce. It has brought back the confidence in the film industry to return to work."

Apart from Katrina's film, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were also set to shoot a song for Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This song, too, will be filmed soon.

