Bravo! Priyanka Chopra is never afraid to break stereotypes, here’s what fans loved when they spotted her at the airport

Priyanka was spotted at the airport, wearing a necklace that had her daughter’s name ‘Malti’ on it. While the actress greeted the media, the paps could not take their eyes away from the necklace.
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and well-known names across the globe is Priyanka Chopra. From her diverse filmography and amazing talent to her well-earned awards and effortless red-carpet looks, the actress has showcased it all.

Currently, the actress has landed in India and she was spotted at the Airport where she was seen giving some time to the paps and posing for the pictures.

Priyanka has been grabbing attention due to her look at the airport but one thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was the necklace that she was wearing.

Priyanka was spotted at the airport, wearing a necklace that had her daughter’s name ‘Malti’ on it. While the actress greeted the media, the paps could not take their eyes away from the necklace.

This brings to our attention how the actress has always been bold and outspoken about what she believes and what she follows. With no doubt, Priyanka is one of the boldest actresses out there who is never afraid of breaking stereotypes no matter what comes next.

Earlier in an interview, Priyanka had talked about wearing her mangalsutra for the first time after marriage. Priyanka is often seen wearing the mangalsutra, however, the interesting part here is that the piece of jewellery was created by the Italian fashion label Bulgari.

However, this time, once again she was seen breaking a stereotype. When Priyanka was spotted at the airport, we did not spot the mangalsutra but another unique piece of jewellery that was her ‘Malti’ necklace, which really stole the show.

Priyanka Chopra had talked about wearing the mangalsutra for the first time and how it felt, how she wondered if it was too patriarchal.

However, the fans of the actress are loving her for the necklace and we must say it really looks cute.

Check out the images below:

