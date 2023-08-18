BREAKING! Adah Sharma buys the flat Sushant Singh Rajput stayed in

Adah Sharma has bought the flat in Mont Blanc Apartments in which Sushant Singh Rajput used to stay. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 13:38
Adah Sharma

MUMBAI: Adah Sharma, who has been in the industry for the past many years, gave a blockbuster film like The Kerala Story this year. The actress’ performance in the movie was also appreciated.

From her upcoming projects to her health, Adah has been making it to the headlines for multiple reasons. Now, today, a paparazzo on his Instagram posted that Adah is buying the flat in Mont Blanc Apartments in which Sushant Singh Rajput used to stay. 

Also Read: Exclusive! “The most interesting person on my social media account is Adah Sharma, her account is not like any regular heroine’s account” - Prem

TellyChakkar contacted Adah’s team and got a confirtimation that the report is true. 

After Sushant’s demise, his apartment has been in the news multiple times. It was reported that the rent of the house has been increased, and according to reports some people were also interested in buying the house. And now, here’s a report about Adah buying the flat.

What do you have to say about Adah buying the flat Sushant stayed in? Let us know in the comments below...

On the work front, Adah was recently seen in the web series Commando which started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar a few days ago. The series is getting a good response. Talking about her upcoming movies, the actress will be seen in a film titled The Game of Girgit which also stars Shreyas Talpade.

Also Read: Exclusive! “I always aim for some good stories” - Adah Sharma on the success of the movie The Kerala Story 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

