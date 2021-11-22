Breaking! Akanksha Puri and Sanjay Mishra to star in a film

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been at the forefront reporting exclusive updates from the world of television, digital and Bollywood.

Actress Akanksha Puri, who became immensely popular with her character portrayal as Parvati in Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesha, has bagged a new film. The movie will also star talented actor Sanjay Mishra.

The film will narrate a beautiful story revolving around father and daughter played by Sanjay and Akanksha respectively.

The actors are currently shooting in the beautiful locales of Dehradun.

Akanksha confirmed the news with us and shared, “Well, I am not allowed to divulge more details however all I can say is people will enjoy watching the film.”

The film will be released on OTT platform and also have a theatrical release!

Here’s wishing both of them luck!