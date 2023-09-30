Breaking! Confirmed Anushka Sharma pregnant for the 2nd time, Read More

MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her movies sand different characters. The actress who is married to cricketer Virat Kohli was blessed with a baby girl on 11th January 2021.

Well now since morning there are many reports that are floating all over the internet that are saying that actress Anushka Sharma is pregnant with her 2nd baby now but there is no confirmation, now Tellychakkar has the breaking news that the actress Anushka Sharma is pregnant.

Yes, as per the source close to the actress Anushka Sharma, the actress is pregnant and son to expect her 2nd child with her husband, Virat Kohli.

Indeed this news has brought the wave of happiness and we look forward to the official announcement for the same.

