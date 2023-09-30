Breaking! Confirmed Anushka Sharma pregnant for the 2nd time, Read More

As per the sources actress Anushka Sharma soon to be blessed with the 2nd child
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 14:42
movie_image: 
Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her movies sand different characters. The actress who is married to cricketer Virat Kohli was blessed with a baby girl on 11th January 2021.

Well now since morning there are many reports that are floating all over the internet that are saying that actress Anushka Sharma is pregnant with her 2nd baby now but there is no confirmation, now Tellychakkar has the breaking news that the actress Anushka Sharma is pregnant.

ALSO READ - (Wow! Parineeti Chopra looks gorgeous in red co-ord set at her Haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha, check out viral video)

Yes, as per the source close to the actress Anushka Sharma, the actress is pregnant and son to expect her 2nd child with her husband, Virat Kohli.

Indeed this news has brought the wave of happiness and we look forward to the official announcement for the same.

What are your views on this news, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - (Hawwt! Here are times Sanchi Rai raised the temperature with her hotness)

Anushka Sharma ANUSHKA SHARMA FANS ANUSHKA SHARMA PREGNANT Virat Kholi Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
3
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 14:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to unveiled teaser on THIS day, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut's next release, Tejas, is the much-awaited flick of the year and after treating us with the...
Box office! Fukrey 3 shows a decent hold on 2nd day, whereas The Vaccine War declines further, here are the collection
MUMBAI: Movies The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3 are grabbing the attention of the fans as they are the recent releases,...
Breaking! Confirmed Anushka Sharma pregnant for the 2nd time, Read More
MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her movies sand different...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Angad brings Sahiba home, Manveer angry
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Charlie Chopra twitter review! "It was an exhilarating experience" fans after watching the series
MUMBAI: OTT series titled Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley has been grabbing the attention of the fans...
EXCLUSIVE! Avinesh Rekhi on donning a sardar look in Ik Kudi Punjab Di once again after Chhoti Sardaarrni: It has a very different perspective to the character when I played before and the one that I am playing now
MUMBAI: After a gap of a few months, actor Avinesh Rekhi is all set to be back with his new show Ik Kudi Punjab Di....
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Must Read! Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to unveiled teaser on THIS day, Deets Inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Must Read! Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to unveiled teaser on THIS day, Deets Inside
Fukrey 3
Box office! Fukrey 3 shows a decent hold on 2nd day, whereas The Vaccine War declines further, here are the collection
Sanchi Rai
Hawwt! Here are times Sanchi Rai raised the temperature with her hotness
Parineeti Chopra
Wow! Parineeti Chopra looks gorgeous in red co-ord set at her Haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha, check out viral video
Farhan Akhtar
Must Read! Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment shows support to CBFC amidst corruption accusations, “we can indubitably attest to their unwavering commitment to transparency…”
Katrina
Wow! A special surprise in store for Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi fans with regards to Tiger 3, read to know more